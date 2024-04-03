40,000 Orphans in Damascus: No Government Support to Orphanages

Numerous directors of orphanages, when contacted by Al-Watan, confirmed the financial constraints and difficulties in obtaining subsidized fuel and bread.

Organizations operating in the orphan care sector in Damascus have urged the restoration of government assistance for energy, emphasizing their crucial social impact. They highlighted the challenges faced during the winter months, particularly in securing heating diesel and other essential fuels. The cost of acquiring these resources often surpasses 12,600 Syrian pounds for diesel and 80,000 Syrian pounds for a gas cylinder.

Numerous directors of orphanages, when contacted by Al-Watan, confirmed the financial constraints and difficulties in obtaining subsidized fuel and bread, along with the shortage of qualified educators. They emphasized the necessity of comprehensive support to enable associations to fulfill their missions and roles effectively.

Official data obtained by Al-Watan indicates that approximately 40.000 orphans reside in orphanages, with additional orphans cared for externally, notably with the Tamayuz Organization accommodating the largest percentage.

Abdel Moneim al-Sabbagh, the executive director of the Sayed Quraish orphanage, said his organization sponsors some 820 orphans both within and outside the institution, with ongoing support for those pursuing higher education. Funding primarily stems from real estate investments and philanthropic donations, underscoring the imperative for sustained support regarding energy resources.

Rana al-Baba, the Executive Director of Mabarra Women’s Association for Social Development and Orphans Sponsorship, disclosed that the institution supports 1,019 orphans, ensuring they meet the required criteria. She highlighted the association’s commitment to educating orphans, monitoring their academic progress, and fostering excellence, albeit without current plans for new initiatives or studies.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.