Assad Has Fallen

Syria’s armed opposition said, on Sunday at dawn, that fighters captured the capital, Damascus, only hours after seizing Homs. According to the opposition, President Bashar al-Assad has fled the country. In 2011, he repressed a democratic uprising with the use of massive violence and plunged the country into civil war. Syrians were seen on Sunday entering his empty residence in Damascus and destroying statues of him and his father.

This week, opposition movements, led by Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham, launched an attack against Aleppo. The impressive fall of the regime’s defence lines allowed them to advance smoothly into Syria. Abou Mohammed al-Julani (Ahmad al-Sharaa), the leader of HTS, said that all state institutions would remain under the supervision of Assad’s prime minister until they are handed over officially. Prime Minister Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalali said the country should have free elections so Syrians can choose who they want.