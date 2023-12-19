Syrian Poverty Soars Amidst Inflationary Turmoil

The Inflation rate reached a staggering 76.7% between April 2022 and April 2023, according to Athr Press.

Syria’s economic crisis is deepening, with a staggering rise in poverty levels. The Syrian Center for Policy Research (SCPR) revealed in a recent study that the national extreme poverty line has skyrocketed to 1.19 million Syrian liras, highlighting the desperate conditions families face.

This alarming figure comes amidst a lack of official data on inflation and consumer prices, with the last updates dating back to 2021. This government secrecy has fueled the spread of unofficial figures, raising concerns about their accuracy and methodology.

Undeterred, the SCPR conducted a comprehensive analysis spanning October 2020 to June 2022, closely aligning with Central Bureau of Statistics data. Their research, based on extensive price monitoring across diverse regions, paints a grim picture.

The report exposes a staggering annual inflation of 76.7% between April 2022 and April 2023, with a monthly rise of 3.6% between March and April 2023. Geographically, Tartous and Rif Damascus saw the highest monthly inflation, while Hama, Damascus, and other regions had the lowest.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages are identified as major inflation drivers, followed by housing, utilities, and other necessities. The report also details regional variations in consumption patterns and their impact on inflation rates.

Significantly, the SCPR study reveals disparities in poverty lines across regions. Notably, the extreme poverty line in areas controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) stands at 1.28 million liras, exceeding the 1.15 million figure in state-controlled areas. This challenges common assumptions about poverty distribution in Syria.

Adding further urgency, the report compares average wages in different sectors to the poverty lines. In state-controlled areas, wages fall far below the poverty threshold, while in SDF-controlled areas, some sectors offer wages exceeding these lines.

The SCPR report paints a complex picture of Syria’s economic landscape, characterized by rampant inflation, regional disparities, and a looming humanitarian crisis. To address these challenges, a comprehensive strategy is crucial, starting with the state reclaiming control over national resources and implementing policies for balanced regional development.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer.