Destruction of Truck Loaded with Assad Members in Aleppo & Fatemiyoun Militia Bringing in 3,000 Members

The National Army launched a guided missile at a vehicle carrying members of the Assad militia on the Salloum front, according to Orient News.

Orient Net correspondent Mudar al-Khaled reported that civilians were injured when the Assad militia targeted a vehicle with a guided missile on al-Kinda Road in the Jisr al-Shughour countryside, west of Idleb.

The Assad militia also employed heavy artillery to target the vicinity of the village of Ghania in the countryside of Jisr al-Shughour, west of Idleb.

In a separate incident, the National Army launched a guided missile at a vehicle carrying members of the Assad militia on the Salloum front, west of Aleppo, successfully destroying it.

In eastern areas, our correspondent Fahd al-Ahmad reported that the Syrian Democratoc Forces (SDF) conducted a raid on several houses in the village of al-Jasmi, north of Deir-ez-Zor, resulting in the arrest of 17 individuals. A campaign of arrests in the town of al-Tayana, east of Deir-ez-Zor, led to the detention of several people, including a 14-year-old named Ammar Saad al-Shatti.

Tribal forces engaged in clashes with the SDF, targeting three SDF points in the town of Dhiban, east of Deir-ez-Zor, using machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades.

In the town of al-Hawaij, east of Deir-ez-Zor, tribal fighters launched two attacks, targeting the Tama checkpoint and the SDF headquarters at the town’s water station. Tribesmen also targeted the SDF militia’s headquarters located at the water station in the western town of Jardi, east of Deir-ez-Zor.

In another unfortunate incident, unidentified gunmen in the town of Abu Hamam, east of Deir-ez-Zor, assassinated Ayman al-Diyaf, who held the position of mayor (mukhtar) and was an official in the relief office in the eastern countryside, which is affiliated with the so-called Autonomous Administration. Unknown individuals in the town of al-Jazrat, west of Deir-ez-Zor, also made an attempt to assassinate Ibrahim al-Shuhaimi, an employee of the Water Directorate in the western countryside of Deir-ez-Zor.

Furthermore, Ayman Ahmed al-Ajroush lost his life due to an SDF militia shooting in al-Ezba, northeast of Deir-ez-Zor city.

Shifting focus, Orient sources confirmed that the Fatemiyoun militia has brought substantial reinforcements to a sensitive area in the Mayadeen desert, deploying approximately 3,000 members there.

In addition, pages loyal to a member of Assad’s militia mourned Wissam Ali Gharib, a Golan resident, indicating that he was killed in the Palmyra desert in the eastern countryside of Homs.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.