Living Situation in Syria Under the Spotlight

Despite recent political openness in Syria, the living reality of Syrians remains largely unchanged, regardless of their location. When searching for the word “Syria” on Internet search engines, the results still reflect the decline in the living situation and the UN’s urgent recommendations for delivering humanitarian aid to Syrians. So far, the measures taken have been limited to holding sessions of the Security Council abroad and the Syrian People’s Assembly and government at home.

On Monday, an extraordinary session of the Syrian People’s Assembly was convened with the participation of the Syrian government to address the living and economic situation. At the conclusion of the session, it was announced that a joint committee would be formed, comprising members from the People’s Assembly and the Economic Committee in the Presidency of the Council of Ministers. This committee’s primary task is to prepare a comprehensive set of practical and effective proposals aimed at improving the economic, living, financial, and monetary conditions, achieving stability in the exchange rate, and enhancing the living conditions of workers in the state. These proposals will be discussed and approved during subsequent sessions.

During the session, Syrian Prime Minister Hussein Arnous reviewed the root causes of the country’s economic problems. In his speech, he emphasized the need to adopt a practical and realistic approach concerning the prices of some essential subsidized commodities in order to achieve the outlined goals. However, he also stressed the importance of considering the impact of any decisions on the segment of workers in the state. The Prime Minister acknowledged the challenges in restructuring subsidies, citing the significant gap between the price levels of subsidized materials and their actual costs. He emphasized that rational and thoughtful dialogue under the dome of the Council is essential, as the ultimate objective should be serving the best interests of the state and its citizens.

In March, the World Food Programme (WFP) revealed a distressing reality in Syria, where a staggering 12.1 million people, comprising over half of the population, are grappling with food insecurity. This alarming figure places Syria among the six countries with the highest rates of food insecurity worldwide.

Tragically, the average monthly wage in Syria now covers just about a quarter of a family’s nutritional requirements, leaving many struggling to meet their basic dietary needs. Disturbingly, recent data indicates a worrisome surge in malnutrition rates, with both children and mothers being severely affected.

Of particular concern is the increasing prevalence of stunting among children and maternal malnutrition, reaching unprecedented levels. According to an estimate by UNICEF, a heart-wrenching 609,900 children under the age of five in Syria are suffering from stunting cases caused by chronic malnutrition. Such malnutrition not only inflicts irreversible physical and mental harm to these innocent children but also significantly impairs their ability to learn and be productive in adulthood.

The gravity of the situation is further highlighted by the fact that the number of malnourished children between the ages of 6 and 59 months has surged by a distressing 48% from 2021 to 2022, indicating a worsening crisis and urgent need for intervention and support.

