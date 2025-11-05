“Electric Shock”: Surge in Electricity Costs in Syria Burdens Citizens and Industry

The Syrian government has issued a decree raising electricity tariffs for households, industry, and commerce under the banner of “energy subsidy reform,” triggering an outcry across the country. Many have denounced the move as “unjust,” particularly for lower-income citizens already facing severe economic hardship. The Ministry of Energy, however, insists the price hike is essential for economic recovery.

Tariff Structure Under the New Decree

The revised pricing divides household consumption into two tiers:

Up to 300 kilowatt-hours at approximately 600 Syrian pounds per kilowatt-hour

Above 300 kilowatt-hours at 1,400 pounds per unit

Government institutions will pay around 1,700 pounds per kilowatt-hour, while major industrial facilities are charged 1,800 pounds.

A Heavy Blow for Syrian Households

Salma Maki, a schoolteacher, described the decision as “shocking,” telling Syria TV that a civil servant’s salary barely covers electricity and basic food. She said she would be forced to cut down on home appliance use as her income cannot absorb the rising costs.

Maki explained that an average household consumes around 600 kilowatt-hours per month, resulting in a bill of 840,000 pounds—roughly $64 at current exchange rates. “How are we expected to pay such sums when our salaries barely exceed $80?” she asked.

Retired civil servant Ahmad Saeed described the decision as “unjust, arbitrary, and catastrophic.” With pensions still below $100 and no health coverage, he said the added burden of higher electricity bills was simply unmanageable for retirees.

Ministry of Energy Defends the Hike

In a series of Facebook posts, the Ministry of Energy defended the decision, citing the sector’s massive deficits and the urgent need to revise tariffs to maintain service.

Energy Minister Muhammad al-Bashir said the decree was the result of a “comprehensive study” and insisted the new rates were designed to “accommodate basic living needs.” He called on citizens to “contribute to the nation’s recovery.”

Industry Under Pressure: Factories on the Brink

Kamal Zaydan, owner of a plastics workshop in Adra Industrial City, criticised the move as abrupt and harmful to manufacturers and small workshops. “Many workshops are on the verge of closure, and some have already laid off more than half their staff,” he said.

Zaydan explained that electricity used to account for one-third of production costs; now it makes up nearly half. With Syria’s electricity rates now among the highest in the region, he said, the competitiveness of Syrian products is under serious threat.

George al-Hallaq, who runs a textile workshop in Sahnaaya, stressed that the industrial sector needs tailored rates and meaningful support. He pointed to additional burdens such as raw material costs, labour, and transport, adding that subscribing to amperage or switching to solar power is now more economical than relying on the supposedly subsidised grid.

Industry Chamber: Poorly Calculated Move

The Damascus and Countryside Chamber of Industry slammed the decree as “ill-calculated.” Chamber President Muhammad Ayman Mulawi warned that raising the industrial rate from 1,500 to 1,700 pounds per kilowatt-hour adds new pressures on production, placing Syria at the top of regional electricity cost rankings.

Mahmoud al-Mufti, deputy head of the chemical industry sector, warned that such increases would further erode the competitiveness of Syrian goods.

The industrial giant Hijar Company, one of Syria’s leading exporters, announced the closure of its factory and the dismissal of 360 workers via a statement on its social media page.

Economists Warn of Widespread Impact

Economist Ibrahim Bitar warned of far-reaching consequences beyond public servants and retirees, noting that hospitals, agriculture, industry, and livestock sectors would all be affected.

He said the decree reflects “a widening gap between living costs and income,” highlighting a growing trust deficit between citizens and the state. He urged the government to accompany price hikes with targeted support for vulnerable families and warned that failure to improve services could worsen public discontent.

Economist Dr. Nahla Diab acknowledged the need for reform but said it must not come at the expense of people’s basic needs. She advocated raising wages before implementing price increases.

Speaking to Syria TV, she said production costs are around 1,600 pounds per kilowatt-hour, while the state sells electricity at roughly half that rate—creating an unsustainable shortfall. She called for a gradual adjustment process paired with direct compensation for low-income households.

The Counterview: A Necessary Adjustment

Researcher Omar al-Sayyid argued that the increase is essential to avoid state insolvency. He said Syria faces a binary choice: either provide electricity at high cost or cut supply altogether.

He criticised the previous system for encouraging wasteful consumption, damaging the grid. He argued that industrial power—being a generator of wealth—should be prioritised, even if that means shifting the burden to households.

He called for a phased implementation, public awareness campaigns, and a crackdown on electricity theft, which he described as a key factor exacerbating the crisis.

Growing Concerns

Syrian households now face the dual threat of higher electricity bills and continued power cuts. The tariff hike coincides with fuel price increases, which are pushing up the cost of essential goods—tightening the economic noose on ordinary citizens.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.