The demand for addictive drugs and psychiatric drugs in Syria has increased significantly, according to Orient Net.

None of the countries has witnessed what has been happening in the areas controlled by Assad’s militia in Syria. The situation has brought people to the brink of physical and moral collapse. Even their own institutions recognize that through the reports published by their radio stations about the high rates of crime, suicide and addiction, and the resort of people to narcotic drugs to forget the deteriorating situation they are living.

According to an interview conducted by the pro-regime radio station (Sham FM) with the pharmacist Miri Assaf, the demand for addictive drugs and psychiatric drugs has increased significantly. She stressed that parents are buying hypnotics and psychiatric drugs to alleviate their pain and the current reality in light of the lack of basic supplies (from food and medicine).

Assaf explained that such drugs are not sold without a prescription but nevertheless are obtained with a clear turnout that cannot be counted. She pointed out that the reason for this is the pressures of life, upbringing or bad companions, and the majority of people also suffer from insomnia.

At the same time, the pharmacist ignored Assad’s alleged militia and government from trafficking in basic items, mainly infant formula and Captagon pills– even though they are considered the main promoters in the Middle East.

Assaf pointed out that many out-of-stock drugs are widespread on the black market, or some are sold at different prices. She claimed that the pharmacists’ syndicate began to end them. Still, the warehouses could no longer give the desired price, so it followed the policy of withdrawing materials from the market and publishing new prices.

