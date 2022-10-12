Assad and First Lady Attend Basketball Match Within Paralympic Games

132 wounded athletes from Syria along with wounded athletes from Iraq are participating in the competitions, according to SANA.

President Bashar Al-Assad and Mrs. Asma al-Assad attended a basketball match on Wednesday, the second day of the competitions of the Paralympic Games held in Damascus for the “Homeland’s Wounded.”

