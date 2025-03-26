Syrian Health Ministry Issues Urgent Appeal for Cancer Medication Amid Worsening Crisis

The Syrian Ministry of Health has issued an urgent humanitarian appeal to the international community for immediate assistance in providing life-saving cancer medications, warning of a looming health catastrophe that threatens the lives of thousands of patients across the country.

Speaking at a press conference held in Damascus on Wednesday under the title “Urgent Humanitarian Appeal: Severe Crisis in Cancer Drug Availability in Syria and Its Impact on Oncology Patients”, senior health officials described the situation as one of the most critical challenges facing Syria’s already strained healthcare sector.

“This is not a routine technical meeting. It is a desperate humanitarian plea,” said Zuheir Qarout, Director of Planning and International Cooperation at the Ministry of Health. “The shortage of cancer medication has become a real public health and humanitarian crisis, affecting one of the most vulnerable segments of our society.”

Qarout called on international bodies including the United Nations, the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, the European Union, and all friendly countries and humanitarian agencies to mobilize urgently. “We are not asking for the impossible,” he stressed. “We are simply seeking the provision of essential, life-saving medications.”

Patients, Families, and Doctors Left Powerless

Addressing the media, Qarout said the appeal is made on behalf of patients awaiting their next dose, families unable to afford treatment, and physicians working under near-impossible conditions. “Health is a basic right, not a luxury,” he emphasized.

He further stated that the Ministry of Health is fully ready to cooperate with any party willing to help, provided the support is delivered transparently and within a coordinated framework.

Crisis Deepens Amid Economic Collapse

Dr. Jameel Al-Dabbal, head of Syria’s National Advisory Committee for Hematology and Oncology, voiced deep concern over the rapidly deteriorating condition of cancer patients. “The skyrocketing prices and extreme scarcity of essential medications are compounding the suffering of Syrian families already crushed by poverty and a collapsing economy,” he said.

Al-Dabbal revealed that only around 20% of required cancer drugs are currently available in Syria, with some essential medicines having completely run out. “This puts thousands of patients at risk of losing their only chance at effective treatment, increasing mortality rates and placing unbearable psychological and financial burdens on families,” he added.

He urged both local and international media to amplify awareness of the crisis, warning that the shortfall in medication could soon escalate into a full-scale health disaster affecting all age groups.

A Silent Emergency

Cancer patients in Syria are facing increasingly dire choices. With many essential medications either unavailable or unaffordable, some patients are forced to abandon treatment altogether or resort to less effective alternatives. This, health officials warn, leads to worsening health outcomes and a rise in preventable deaths.

The country’s healthcare infrastructure, already battered by over a decade of war and economic sanctions, is now struggling to provide even the most basic services. The Ministry of Health’s appeal is a stark reminder of the urgent need for international solidarity to prevent further loss of life among Syria’s most vulnerable.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.