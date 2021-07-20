Eid Holiday

Tuesday July 20th, 2021 by THE SYRIAN OBSERVER
           
Dear readers,

On the occasion of Eid al-Adha, The Syrian Observer will not be publishing any articles Wednesday, July 21. We will be back in action Thursday, July 22.

Happy Eid to all our readers around the world.

Thanks,

The Syrian Observer

