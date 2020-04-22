Promotions of Syrian Officers

Syria has announced the latest people to be promoted to the rank of Major General and those promoted to Brigadier General writes Pro-Justice.

The following officers were promoted to the rank of Major General:

Fouad Jumaa, General Director of the Military Social Foundation

Ibrahim al-Waari, Deputy Head of the Military Intelligence Directorate

Fouad Massoud, Chief of Staff of the Ninth Division

Suheil Fayyadh Ahmad, Deputy Commander of the Fifth Division

Maarouf Muhammad, Chief of Staff of the 15th Division

Towfiq Ahmad Khudour, Commander of the 22nd Airborne Division

Saeed Tharifa from the ranks of the Fourth Division

Abdullah Suleiman

Muhammad Hassan Esber

Ahmad Niyouf

Fares Gheidha

Farid Saloum

Ahmad Maala

In addition, 22 officers were promoted to the rank of Brigadier General:

Ghiath Dala, Chief of Staff of the 42nd Brigade

Kamal Jaffoul, Chief of Staff of the 66th Artillery Regiment

Muhammad Qassem al-Zein, Commander of the Local Defense Forces in Homs

Mansour Shahoud, Artillery Commander in the 25th Division

Mashhour Shadoud from the ranks of Military Security in Homs

Muntakhab al-Ali from the ranks of the Badiya Branch of Military Security

Muhammad Basset from the ranks of the Republican Guard

Engineer Rabeea Ghassab Fallouh

Ali Abu Hibaa

Abdelrahman Khalil

Nabih Maraai

Pilot Melhem Abdelkarim

Issa al-Toun

Tayseer Ibrahim

Ziad Abu al-Laith

Ahmad Zarqa

Nizar Diyoub

Muhammad Muneer Ayyash

Jaber Ali Ahmad

Ali Assi

Ali al-Dhamati

Samir Jamahiri

The regime has tried to sell the idea of an “ideological army” both domestically and abroad throughout its rule. But its actions on the ground proved just the opposite time after time. Every time the people try to mobilize any resident of the country, they are subjected to a painful blow from this “ideological” army. This is on top of the intelligence apparatus captures people’s breath, and has extremely close ties to the military establishment. Even after the revolution, it became as a single institution erecting roadblocks in cities to serve as traps to hunt down young men for military service—revolutionaries and ideological opponents alike.

