The January Officers’ Promotion List

Syria has promoted a host of officers from the Syrian Air Force to the rank of Brigadier reports Zaman al-Wasl.

Zaman al-Wasl has obtained January’s promotion list of the top 52 officers in the Syrian Air Force.

Most of the top officers operate as military pilots who carried out deadly airstrikes on opposition areas during the nine-year-old conflict that claimed the lives of half a million people and displaced half of the country’s population.

On Jan. 1, 2020, the Syrian regime army also promoted three Brigadier Generals who gained fame for brutality and killing, each in his field.

Most of the promoted generals come from Bashar al-Assad’s hometown in the coastal region and belong to the Alawite sect, an offshoot of Shiite Islam.

Syrian activists said all active officers in the regime army have been involved in war crimes against the Syrian people.

In details, Brigadier General Pilot Tawfiq Mohamed Khadhour, originally from coastal Jableh region, was promoted to the rank of Maj. Gen. after his appointment as the Commander of the 22nd Division.

The second Brigadier to be promoted was Maj. Gen. Mohamed Mansour. He was appointed as Deputy Commander of the 22nd Division.

The third Maj. Gen. was the pilot Abdullah Suleiman, originally from Tartus province. He was appointed as Commander of the Coastal Unitary Headquarters of the Air Force and Air Defense.

Colonel to Brigadier

The promotions from Colonel to Brigadier have included 49 officers throughout the formations, sectors, units, and headquarters of the Air Force, most of whom are technicians, navigators, and pilots who are suspended from aviation, and serving in the headquarters and leadership of the Air Force. Below is a list of the names of the majority of them:

Brigadier General Haitham Fayad

Brigadier General Asaad Asaad

Brigadier General Issa Duweiri

Brigadier General Akram Abdel Salam

Brigadier General Abdul Rahman Hassan

Brigadier General Kamel Ahmed

Brigadier Pilot Mohamed Qunbas

Brigadier General Rafiq Ahmed Ibrahim

Brigadier General Abdullah al-Ahmad

Brigadier General Mohamed Ibrahim al-Dakhil

Brigadier General Mohamed Heen Neisafi

Brigadier General Samih Halloum

Brigadier Pilot Khaldoun Adham Boueini

Brigadier General Mohamed Bakry

Brigadier General Pilot Hamza Haider

Brigadier General Ahmed Masoud

Brigadier General Ziyad Abu al-Laith

Brigadier General Youssef Jammoul

Brigadier General Ali Asaad Habib

Brigadier General Melhem Abdel-Karim

Brigadier General Taher Ali

Brigadier General Tayseer Ibrahim

Brigadier General Adib Suleiman

Brigadier General Mansour Shahoud

Brigadier General Mounir Ayyash

Brigadier General Moataz Hamdan

Brigadier General Mohamed al-Dhamati

Brigadier General Khalil Sheikh Saleh

Brigadier General Riyadh al-Ahmed

Brigadier General Rami Mahfoudh

Brigadier Salim Jaber al-Ali

Brigadier General Sultan al-Ahmad

Brigadier General Hussain al-Ali

Brigadier General Yasser Mohammed

Brigadier General Abdul Karim al-Nasser

Brigadier General Abdul Razzaq al-Ahmad

Brigadier General Walid Hawash

Brigadier General Nadim Shahoud

Brigadier General Ramadan al-Saeed

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.