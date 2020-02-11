The January Officers’ Promotion List

Zaman al-Wasl has obtained January’s promotion list of the top 52 officers in the Syrian Air Force.
Most of the top officers operate as military pilots who carried out deadly airstrikes on opposition areas during the nine-year-old conflict that claimed the lives of half a million people and displaced half of the country’s population.
On Jan. 1, 2020, the Syrian regime army also promoted three Brigadier Generals who gained fame for brutality and killing, each in his field.
Most of the promoted generals come from Bashar al-Assad’s hometown in the coastal region and belong to the Alawite sect, an offshoot of Shiite Islam.
Syrian activists said all active officers in the regime army have been involved in war crimes against the Syrian people.
In details, Brigadier General Pilot Tawfiq Mohamed Khadhour, originally from coastal Jableh region, was promoted to the rank of Maj. Gen. after his appointment as the Commander of the 22nd Division.
The second Brigadier to be promoted was Maj. Gen. Mohamed Mansour. He was appointed as Deputy Commander of the 22nd Division.
The third Maj. Gen. was the pilot Abdullah Suleiman, originally from Tartus province. He was appointed as Commander of the Coastal Unitary Headquarters of the Air Force and Air Defense.
Colonel to Brigadier
The promotions from Colonel to Brigadier have included 49 officers throughout the formations, sectors, units, and headquarters of the Air Force, most of whom are technicians, navigators, and pilots who are suspended from aviation, and serving in the headquarters and leadership of the Air Force. Below is a list of the names of the majority of them:
- Brigadier General Haitham Fayad
- Brigadier General Asaad Asaad
- Brigadier General Issa Duweiri
- Brigadier General Akram Abdel Salam
- Brigadier General Abdul Rahman Hassan
- Brigadier General Kamel Ahmed
- Brigadier Pilot Mohamed Qunbas
- Brigadier General Rafiq Ahmed Ibrahim
- Brigadier General Abdullah al-Ahmad
- Brigadier General Mohamed Ibrahim al-Dakhil
- Brigadier General Mohamed Heen Neisafi
- Brigadier General Samih Halloum
- Brigadier Pilot Khaldoun Adham Boueini
- Brigadier General Mohamed Bakry
- Brigadier General Pilot Hamza Haider
- Brigadier General Ahmed Masoud
- Brigadier General Ziyad Abu al-Laith
- Brigadier General Youssef Jammoul
- Brigadier General Ali Asaad Habib
- Brigadier General Melhem Abdel-Karim
- Brigadier General Taher Ali
- Brigadier General Tayseer Ibrahim
- Brigadier General Adib Suleiman
- Brigadier General Mansour Shahoud
- Brigadier General Mounir Ayyash
- Brigadier General Moataz Hamdan
- Brigadier General Mohamed al-Dhamati
- Brigadier General Khalil Sheikh Saleh
- Brigadier General Riyadh al-Ahmed
- Brigadier General Rami Mahfoudh
- Brigadier Salim Jaber al-Ali
- Brigadier General Sultan al-Ahmad
- Brigadier General Hussain al-Ali
- Brigadier General Yasser Mohammed
- Brigadier General Abdul Karim al-Nasser
- Brigadier General Abdul Razzaq al-Ahmad
- Brigadier General Walid Hawash
- Brigadier General Nadim Shahoud
- Brigadier General Ramadan al-Saeed
This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.