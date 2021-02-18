Air Force Intelligence Issues List of 100 Wanted Persons

Syrian intelligence has released a list of 100 individuals wanted in connection with assassinations and bombings near Damascus, according to Sowt Al-Asima.

The Air Force Intelligence Branch has issued a list of more than 100 wanted residents from the village of Kanaker in the western countryside of Damascus. The individuals are accused of causing the recent security tension in the village.

Private sources said that the list includes the names of young men accused of carrying out bombings of homes belonging to the local militia members of the 4th Division in Kanaker. They are also accused of assassinating a young man, Naim al-Zamil, a few days ago.

The sources confirmed that the list was shared with all military checkpoints in the vicinity of the area.

According to the sources, the list included young men from the al-Zamel family — who are accused of bombing the homes of two of those accused of assassinating Zamil — in addition to a number of former opposition faction members.

The village of Kanaker was subjected to a collective settlement process on Oct. 18, 2020, after many meetings between the regime’s Intelligence Services and representatives of the people, to end the security tension in the village, after the latter was subjected to a complete 18-day siege.

A State Security patrol carried out, on Tuesday, a raid operation in the city of Douma, eastern Ghouta, during which a woman and her son were arrested.

The Sowt Al-Asima correspondent said that during the raid, the patrol targeted a house owned by the Idris family in the al-Hajaria neighborhood, and a young man, Yahya, and his mother, were arrested.

The correspondent indicated that the arrest came based on the accusation that the woman had communicated with one of her relatives, who is wanted by the Syrian regime and was forcibly displaced to northern Syria. As for Yahya’s arrest, it came on charges of receiving a money transfer worth 3 million Syrian pounds through the black market.

The Sowt Al-Asima team documented the arrest of 453 people in 2020 — including 15 women, 56 children, and two people with special needs, on charges related to security and criminal issues, communicating with opposition parties, and charges related to terrorism.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.