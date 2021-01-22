Asma Al-Assad Meets Participants of 2021 Scientific Olympiad

Asma al-Assad has addressed the Syrian Scientific Olympiad and highlighted the importance of e-learning for both students and teachers writes SANA.

Asma al-Assad said that the rise of countries could not be achieved without education and knowledge that will lead to a better future, stressing the importance of an electronic platform launched by the Distinction and Creativity Agency. The new platform will provide remote education and training systems that go hand in hand with development and secure safe spaces for all learners and trainers.

Assad, in a speech to the national teams participating in Syrian Scientific Olympiad 2021 and their teachers, considered e-learning to no longer be just an additional advantage, but rather an essential part of education and a necessity in the post-COVID era.

“The electronic platform, represents a contemporary national achievement and an experiment that must be conveyed and circulated in the education sector in Syria as remote education saves time, effort and money, as well as achieving justice. Information becomes available to all students in all regions and the distinguished teacher is no longer connected to a specific geographical area,” Assad said.

On Wednesday, the Distinction and Creativity Agency concluded the Syrian Scientific Olympiad competitions for the 2020/2021 season and crowned the first 15 winners who will join the national teams for the Olympiad in the specializations of mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology and informatics, at the Dar al-Assad Culture and Arts Theatre in Damascus.

