UN Announces Resumption of Talks on New Syria Constitution

Geir Pedersen has announced that the Constitutional Committee will resume talks in an effort to find a political solution to the crisis in Syria reports Al-Araby Al-Jadeed.

The UN special envoy for Syria announced Wednesday that the next round of talks toward revising the war-battered country’s constitution will start in Geneva on 25 January and urged the parties to move to actual drafting.

Geir Pedersen told the UN Security Council he views the meeting of delegations from Syria’s government, opposition and civil society as very important. He said many subjects have been discussed for more than a year and it’s now time for the Constitutional Committee to ensure that “the meetings are better organised and more focused.”

“I believe that we need to ensure that the committee begins to move from `preparing’ a constitutional reform to `drafting’ one, as it is mandated to do,” he said.

Pedersen said the committee can start considering specific constitutional issues and draft provisions and agree on future meetings on specific topics. “And there needs to be more urgency in the process,” he said.

“I believe that these are reasonable goals, but I cannot assure the council that they will be met this time,” he said, appealing to the committee to be ready to move to a new phase of work in this next session 25-29 January.

The United States and several Western allies have accused Syria’s President Bashar Assad of deliberately delaying the drafting of a new constitution to waste time until presidential elections this year and avoid UN-supervised voting as called for by the UN Security Council.

According to Syria’s elections law, presidential elections are scheduled to take place between April 16 and May 16, at least 90 days before Assad’s seven-year term expires.

A council resolution adopted in December 2015 unanimously endorsed a road map to peace in Syria that was approved in Geneva on June 30, 2012 by representatives of the United Nations, Arab League, European Union, Turkey and all five permanent Security Council members — the US, Russia, China, France and Britain.

It calls for a Syrian-led political process starting with the establishment of a transitional governing body, followed by the drafting of a new constitution and ending with UN-supervised elections. The resolution says the free and fair elections should meet “the highest international standards” of transparency and accountability, with all Syrians — including members of the diaspora — eligible to participate.

At a Russian-hosted Syrian peace conference in January 2018, an agreement was reached to form a 150-member committee to draft a new constitution, which took until September 2019. A 45-member committee known as the “Small Body” will be holding its fifth meeting starting next week.

Pedersen, who has been overseeing the talks, told the Security Council that under the UN resolution it is clear that the political process “must be Syrian-owned and led, but the conflict is highly internationalised, with five foreign armies active in Syria.”

The world cannot “pretend that the solutions are only in the hands of the Syrians, or that the UN can do it alone,” he said.

Pedersen urged “a more serious and cooperative international diplomacy” saying despite their differences key countries are committed to the UN resolution.

The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.