Central Bank Approves new Dollar Exchange Rate

Amid the rapid collapse of the Syrian pound, the Central Bank of Syria has announced a new exchange rate against the dollar reports Baladi News.

On Thursday, the regime’s Central Bank of Syria issued a brief bulletin containing new exchange rates.

The bank set the exchange rate of one dollar at 2,525 Syrian pounds, which is lower than the exchange rate on the black market, noting that the price of the dollar in the bank’s daily bulletins had been 1,256 pounds for months.

The Syrian pound is collapsing rapidly, amid the regime’s inability to control the exchange market.

On the black market, the exchange rate of the Syrian pound in Damascus against the dollar is today, Thursday, 2,865 Syrian pounds for buying and 2,890 Syrian pounds for selling.

In Aleppo, the exchange rate reached 2,865 Syrian pounds for buying and 2,890 Syrian pounds for selling.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.