Dignitary From al-Akidat Tribe Gunned Down in Deir ez-Zor

Sheikh Atilyoush al-Shatat and his son were gunned down by unknown assailants in Hawaij Theban village in Deir ez-Zor’s eastern countryside reports SANA.

One of the dignitaries of al-Akidat tribe and his son were martyred when they were gunned down by unknown persons in Hawaij Theban village in Deir ez-Zor’s eastern countryside, which is under the control of the US occupation-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) militia.

Local sources told SANA’s reporter that unidentified persons riding a motorbike opened fire on Sheikh Atilyoush al-Shatat, one of the dignitaries of al-Akidat tribe in Hawaij Theban village, killing him and his son.

The US occupation-backed SDF militia has liquidated a number of national figures and tribal leaders such as targeting Sheikh Matshar al-Hafl, who was assassinated by SDF militants in broad daylight last September.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.