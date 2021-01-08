MOF Puts Together new Tax Reform Committee

A committee has been formed to examine the Syrian tax system and make appropriate reforms where necessary reports Al-Watan.

Finance Minister, Kinan Yaghi, has formed a new committee to study the Syrian tax system, review the tax legislation in force, and propose the necessary legislative amendments within the framework of the reform vision in the tax policy and in light of the state’s general financial and economic policy. The meetings should not be fewer than two a month, and in accordance with the decision to form the committee.

The committee is chaired by Yaghi and deputy chaired by Assistant Minister of Finance for Public Revenue Affairs Riad Abdel Raouf.

The committee is made up of the Assistant Minister of Finance for Administrative and Legal Affairs, Bassam Abdel Nabi; Director General of the General Authority for Taxes and Fees, Mounzer Wannous; Executive Director of the Damascus Securities Exchange, Abdul Razzaq Qasim; Professor at the Faculty of Law at the University of Damascus, Mohammad Khair al-Akam; and both Dr. Ibrahim al-Adi and Hussein Dahdouh from the Faculty of Economics in Damascus University; Dr. Duraid Dergham in his capacity as an economist; and the Director of Tax Legislation at the General Authority for Taxes and Fees, Imad al-Souqi; and the Director of Qualification and Training in the General Authority for Taxes and Fees, Mazen Nizam.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.