US-Backed SDF Militant Killed in al-Hol Camp

One of the US occupation-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) militants was shot and killed by unknown persons in al-Hol refugee camp in Hassakeh’s eastern countryside.

Local sources told SANA that unknown persons opened fire on the SDF militia members within al-Hol camp in Deir ez-Zor’s eastern countryside, killing one of its militants.

The sources noted that due to the failure of the SDF to manage the camp’s affairs, in addition to stealing the humanitarian aid allocated to it, the camp’s residents suffer tragic conditions because of the severe shortage of basic necessities such as food, medicine, and drinking water.

On Sunday, a child died due to lack of healthcare in the camp, where the US occupation forces and SDF are holding thousands of families in tragic conditions, which lack basic services and healthcare.

The detainees in the camp, the majority of whom are women and children, live in catastrophic conditions at all levels, and diseases and epidemics are spreading due to the lack of healthcare.

The terrible deteriorated situation in the camp caused the death of dozens of children in addition to the spread of chaos and the increase of crimes and murder inside the camp, which is encircled by the militants of the US-backed SDF.

