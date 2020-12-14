US Forces Transport 35 Tankers Loaded With Stolen Syrian Oil

The US has moved a convoy of tanker containing oil from the Syrian fields across the border to Iraq writes SANA.

The US forces moved a convoy of tankers loaded with the stolen Syrian oil into Iraqi territory.

Local sources from the countryside of al-Yaroubiah region told SANA that the US occupation forces moved a convoy of 35 vehicles that included tanks, refrigerators and trucks loaded with the stolen oil from the Syrian oil fields in the Syrian al-Jazeera to Iraqi lands across the illegal al-Walid crossing.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.