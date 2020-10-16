Syria Condemns European Council’s Extension of Sanctions

Syrian has condemned the recent statements by the European Union who have confirmed that they will extend sanctions for another year writes SANA.

Syria strongly condemned the statement of the European Council on the extension of sanctions for an additional year on some Syrian institutions and individuals, affirming that it was based on hypocrisy and deception and it comes as a continuation of the hostile campaign against Syria.

“The Syrian Arab Republic condemns in the strongest terms the statement issued by the European Council on Monday, extending the imposed sanctions for an additional year on some Syrian institutions and individuals, under the pretext of the development and use of chemical weapons,” an official source at the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said in a statement to SANA on Wednesday.

The source added that the statement was based on hypocrisy, and it is a continuation of the hostile campaign against Syria, to which the European Council has resorted to, since the beginning of the terrorist war, using the Syrian chemical file as a pretext to continue their lies against Syria.

“Syria affirms that the statement indicates once again to the incredulity of the European Council, which comes within the framework of the EU policies that agree with the unilateral coercive measures imposed by the US, which aim to starve the Syrian people and undermine their resilience, and at the same time support armed terrorist groups, including their repeated use of chemical weapons against innocent civilians,” the source added.

The source concluded its statement by saying that Syria has repeatedly stressed that it considers the use of chemical weapons as an immoral act, and it condemns its use anywhere, under any circumstance and against anyone, and Syria does not possess any chemical weapons.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.