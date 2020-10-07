26 Countries Including Syria Call for Lifting Western Unilateral Coercive Measures 

A host of nations have called for the lifting of economic sanctions imposed by western countries, claiming that they prevent them from tackling the coronavirus writes SANA.

Twenty-six countries including Syria, Russia, China, Iran and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Monday called for a lifting of the economic siege and unilateral coercive measures imposed by US administration and western governments on a number of countries, affirming that they violate human rights and impede the efforts exerted to confront the coronavirus pandemic.

AFP said that China, in a statement on behalf of the 26 countries at a meeting of the UN General Assembly’s Human Rights Committee, said that the COVID-19 pandemic is still seriously affecting all nations, especially developing countries, noting that global solidarity and international cooperation are the most powerful weapons in fighting and overcoming COVID-19.

The statement added, “We are still witnessing the imposition of unilateral coercive measures which contradict with the goals and principles of the UN Charter, international law, multilateralism and the basic standards of international relations.”

The US and other western countries impose unilateral coercive economic measures on a number of countries in the framework of the hostile policies, which it adopts against the independent states that don’t follow its approach.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.