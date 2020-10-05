What Happened Over the Weekend

Syria speaks out on the recent clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan, coronavirus cases on the rise across Syria and Iran calls on US to withdraw. Catch up on everything that happened over the weekend.

1. Syria has expressed its regret over the clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and called on the two neighboring countries to put an end to the current escalation and find a peaceful settlement, SANA reported. “The Syrian Arab Republic deeply regrets the clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan that resulted in victims on both sides and offers condolences to the families of the victims and wishes for a speedy recovery for the wounded,” an official source at Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said in a statement Saturday. Syria called on the two neighboring countries to put an end to the current escalation and find a solution to their dispute by peaceful means.

2. The Health Ministry announced on Saturday that 40 new coronavirus cases were registered in Syria and that 13 infections have recovered, while one has passed away. In a statement to SANA, the ministry indicated that the number of coronavirus infections in the country has reached 4,329, of which 1,143 have recovered while 204 have passed away.

3. North Press reported that the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria announced 80 new coronavirus infections and one death in its areas on Saturday. The number of infections has risen to 1,791, of which 68 died and 476 recovered.

4. The Iranian Foreign Minister’s Senior Assistant in Special Political Affairs, Ali Asghar Khaji, issued a statement that demanded the US leave Syrian territory. The Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported this week that Khaji condemned the illegal US presence and control of Syria’s oil fields. Khaji stressed the need for Washington to withdraw from Syrian territory.

