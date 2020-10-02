Russia Fails to Establish Military Base in Eastern Syria

Local sources say that the area's population opposed the arrival of Russian troops, SY 24 reports

The Russian Army tried to establish a new military base in the areas under the control of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northeastern Syria, which was met with popular refusal, forcing it to withdraw from the area.

Local sources said that “the people of the village of Burza in the countryside of the city of al-Malikiyah in the province of Hassakeh, expelled Russian forces after their arrival to the area.”

The same sources emphasized that “the Russian forces brought military vehicles and heavy machine guns to the village, whose location is considered strategic, as it is located between the Syrian, Iraqi, and Turkish borders.”

Commenting on the incident, Syrian Tribes and Clans Council spokesperson, Hammad al-Assad, said in an exclusive statement to SY-24 that “Russia in general is resented by the Syrian people, especially the Jazira and Euphrates region, because of Russia’s assistance to the Syrian regime and the horrific massacres it committed when the regime still had control over the region. The Russian aviation committed massacres in the south of Hassakeh, especially in al-Shaddadi and other areas of Hassakeh, ar-Raqqah, and the Deir Ez-Zor governorate.

Al-Assad emphasized that “there is a rejection of the Russian presence because of its complete support for the Syrian regime and because of their veto votes in the UN Security Council. There is also a rejection by the Kurds of the Russian presence because they do not trust Russia, in addition to everyone else’s rejection of the Russian presence — especially since Russia has committed horrific massacres against the Syrian people in most regions — including but not limited to Homs, Hama, Ghouta, and southern Syria.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.