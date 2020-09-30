UN Delegation from Hama: Ready to Rehabilitate Terrorism-Stricken Areas

A UN delegation has reiterated it desire to rehabilitate Hama and support the return of displaced Syrians to their homes writes Al-Watan.

On Tuesday, Governor of Hama, Mohamed al-Hazouri, discussed with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Representative Ayaki Ito, and his delegation, the rehabilitation projects that the UNHCR carried out in the liberated countryside of Hama, and potential ways to enhance cooperation between the two sides.

Hazouri expressed his gratitude to the UNHCR for its support for Hama, and affirmed the governorate’s keenness to ensure the return of the people to their areas once those are liberated from the abomination that is terrorism. This will be done by rehabilitating schools, health centers, water and electricity infrastructure, and basic services.

In turn, Ito affirmed the UNHCR’s readiness to cooperate and work to rehabilitate the areas affected by terrorism, with the help of partners and supporting organizations, in order to facilitate the return of Syrians to their homes.

