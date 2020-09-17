Syria To Reopen Country for International Flights

After months of closure, the Damascus International Airport is to reopen, with the required measures to confront the coronavirus reports Al-Masdar.

The Syrian government has decided to restart air traffic through Damascus International Airport for travelers on the first of next month.

The Presidency of the Council of Ministers said at yesterday’s weekly session that this will be in accordance with the conditions and standards that guarantee public safety.

The Syrian Ministry of Transport announced about a month ago that Damascus International Airport would partially return to work, and that flights there would be limited to “evacuating Syrian nationals from abroad.”

Previously, the former Minister of Health, Nizar Yaziji, announced the existence of talks to open Damascus International Airport, and indicated that the airport will provide the requirements needed to control the coronavirus outbreak.

The Syrian government began travel restrictions last March as part of the measures to confront the coronavirus, when it decided to suspend travel and trips with neighboring countries, especially the countries that were hit hard by the virus.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.