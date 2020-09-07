Casualties Among Ranks of SDF Militia in an Ambush in Deir Ezzor

Causalities have been reported among the ranks of the US-backed SDF militia after the targeting of two of their cars in the southeastern countryside of Deir Ezzor City. Local sources told a SANA reporter that two SDF militia’s cars were ambushed with machineguns by unidentified persons, as one of the cars was targeted in Zubian […]

Causalities have been reported among the ranks of the US-backed SDF militia after the targeting of two of their cars in the southeastern countryside of Deir Ezzor City.

Local sources told a SANA reporter that two SDF militia’s cars were ambushed with machineguns by unidentified persons, as one of the cars was targeted in Zubian town in the area of al-Mayadeen, while the other was ambushed in the surroundings of al-Baseera in the Deir Ezzor countryside as direct causalities were reported among their ranks, in addition to damages to the two cars.

Several SDF militia gunmen were also killed and others were injured on Saturday after the targeting of their car and of one of their headquarters in the village of Ghariba al- village and in the town of Zubian in the Deir Ezzor countryside.

Within the framework of their daily hostile acts against civilians, a patrol of the SDF militia kidnapped a number of young men and took them to unknown destination in the Raqqa countryside, the sources told SANA.

The sources indicated that a state of tension prevailed among the locals due to the repeated operations of kidnapping and the unknown fate of the kidnapped people, in addition to the operations of dividing the areas and the neighbourhoods of the city with checkpoints for the militias.

Most of the areas in the countryside of Deir Ezzor, Hassakeh and Raqqa which are under the control of the SDF militia have been witnessing a state of popular anger and rejection of this militia, which has been translated through staging wide popular demonstrations by the locals calling for expelling them from their villages and towns due to their hostile practices against civilians, in addition to pillaging the oil and the other resources of the region under a cover and support by the US occupation forces.

