Death of Detainee Under Torture in SDF Custody Amid Widespread Arrest Campaign

Local sources in eastern Syria have reported the death of a detainee under torture in a prison run by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Raqqa province.

The case coincided with a sweeping arrest campaign by SDF units in Hassakeh province, where dozens of young men were detained in Qamishli and transferred to conscription camps. Sources said around 80 men were arrested directly from their workplaces and forcibly taken to recruitment centers.

The victim was identified as Ahmed al-Sajer, from the village of Huweija Shanan in eastern Raqqa. He was arrested after SDF forces allegedly found a Syrian flag and pro-government content on his phone. Days later, al-Sajer died in custody. His body, returned to his family, reportedly bore clear signs of torture. Al-Sajer had been the sole provider for his family following his father’s death, making his loss especially devastating.

The incident comes in the wake of a large security operation in Hassakeh city involving more than 3,000 fighters, according to an official SDF statement. The SDF said the campaign aimed to dismantle Islamic State (ISIS) sleeper cells and prevent attacks on civilians and infrastructure.

However, local testimonies and field reports dispute this narrative, indicating that the raids largely targeted civilians, opposition activists, and prominent tribal and community leaders rather than ISIS operatives.

The Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) recently documented 59 cases of arbitrary detention carried out by the SDF, with the highest number in Deir ez-Zor, followed by Aleppo, Raqqa, and Hassakeh. The report noted that many arrests occurred during mass raids under the pretext of counterterrorism, or were linked to dissenting views, possession of revolutionary symbols, or cases of child recruitment. It also stressed that the number of detainees still held in SDF facilities far exceeds those released.

