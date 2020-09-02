High-Ranking Syrian-Russian Meeting Paves Way for Massive Military Operation

High-ranking officials from Russia and Syria have met in Deir ez-Zor ahead of what is expected to be a large military exercise reports Syria Scope.

Syrian news agencies reported that a meeting was held between Russian forces and Syrian officers at the Deir ez-Zor governorate headquarters, which brought together the leadership of the governorate’s security committee and a number of Russian leaders to discuss and assess the security situation in the region.

According to the sources, Russian generals arrived in Deir ez-Zor yesterday, while Syrian and Russian forces were preparing for a military campaign in the Deir ez-Zor desert, to be implemented over the next few hours.

Russian and Syrian army forces carried out a military campaign to comb the Deir ez-Zor desert that lasted from Aug. 18 – 24, 2020, during which it killed more than 300 Islamic State members.

Russian Gen. Vyacheslav Gladkikh was killed last month by a minefield explosion in the al-Mayadeen desert near the al-Taim field.

The Syrian desert, which spreads over the governorates of Deir ez-Zor, Raqqa, and Homs has recently witnessed a higher rate of attacks in which the Islamic State is believed to be involved.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.