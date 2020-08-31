President Assad Announces New Syrian Government

The lineup of the new ministers that will form the Syrian government has been announced by President Assad writes SANA.

On Sunday, President Bashar al-Assad issued the Decree No. 221, for the year 2020, forming the new Syrian government, chaired by Eng. Hussein Arnous.

The positions in the new Syrian government are as follows:

Hussein Arnous – Prime Minister

Major General Ali Abdullah Ayyoub – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense

Walid al-Muallem – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates

Mohammad Abdelsattar al-Sayyed – Minister of Religious Endowments

Mansour Fadlallah Azzam – Minister of Presidential Affairs

Eng. Hussein Makhlouf – Minister of Local Administration and Environment

Dr. Salam Mohammad al-Saffaf – Minister of Administrative Development

Dr. Salwa Abdullah – Minister of Labor and Social Affairs

Dr. Mohammad Samer Abdelrahman al-Khalil – Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade

Imad Abdullah Sara – Minister of Information

Gen. Mohammad Khaled al-Rahmoun – Minister of Interior

Eng. Mohammad Rami Radwan Martini – Minister of Tourism

Dr. Bassam Bashir Ibrahim – Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research

Eng. Suhail Mohammad Abdullatif – Minister of Public Works and Housing

Eng. Iyad Mohammad al-Khatib – Minister of Communications and Technology

Talal Barazi – Minister of Internal Trade and Consumer Protection

Dr. Lubana Mshaweh – Minister of Culture

Dr. Darem Tabbaa – Minister of Education

Ahmad al-Sayyed – Minister of Justice

Tammam Raad – Minister of Water Resources

Dr. Kenan Yaghi – Minister of Finance

Eng. Zourhir Khazim – Minister of Transport

Bassam Tu’ma – Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources

Dr. Hassan al-Ghabbash – Minister of Health

Ziyad Sabbagh – Minister of Industry

Eng. Mohammad Hassan Qatana – Minister of Agriculture and Agrarian Reform

Eng. Ghassan al-Zamel – Minister of Electricity

Mohammad Fayez al-Barsha – Minister of State

Mohammad Samir Haddad – Minister of State

Maloul al-Hussein – Minister of State

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.