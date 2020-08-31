President Assad Announces New Syrian Government

On Sunday, President Bashar al-Assad issued the Decree No. 221, for the year 2020, forming the new Syrian government, chaired by Eng. Hussein Arnous.
The positions in the new Syrian government are as follows:
- Hussein Arnous – Prime Minister
- Major General Ali Abdullah Ayyoub – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense
- Walid al-Muallem – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates
- Mohammad Abdelsattar al-Sayyed – Minister of Religious Endowments
- Mansour Fadlallah Azzam – Minister of Presidential Affairs
- Eng. Hussein Makhlouf – Minister of Local Administration and Environment
- Dr. Salam Mohammad al-Saffaf – Minister of Administrative Development
- Dr. Salwa Abdullah – Minister of Labor and Social Affairs
- Dr. Mohammad Samer Abdelrahman al-Khalil – Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade
- Imad Abdullah Sara – Minister of Information
- Gen. Mohammad Khaled al-Rahmoun – Minister of Interior
- Eng. Mohammad Rami Radwan Martini – Minister of Tourism
- Dr. Bassam Bashir Ibrahim – Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research
- Eng. Suhail Mohammad Abdullatif – Minister of Public Works and Housing
- Eng. Iyad Mohammad al-Khatib – Minister of Communications and Technology
- Talal Barazi – Minister of Internal Trade and Consumer Protection
- Dr. Lubana Mshaweh – Minister of Culture
- Dr. Darem Tabbaa – Minister of Education
- Ahmad al-Sayyed – Minister of Justice
- Tammam Raad – Minister of Water Resources
- Dr. Kenan Yaghi – Minister of Finance
- Eng. Zourhir Khazim – Minister of Transport
- Bassam Tu’ma – Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources
- Dr. Hassan al-Ghabbash – Minister of Health
- Ziyad Sabbagh – Minister of Industry
- Eng. Mohammad Hassan Qatana – Minister of Agriculture and Agrarian Reform
- Eng. Ghassan al-Zamel – Minister of Electricity
- Mohammad Fayez al-Barsha – Minister of State
- Mohammad Samir Haddad – Minister of State
- Maloul al-Hussein – Minister of State
