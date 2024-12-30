Gulf Delegation Meets Sharaa, Shibani, Confirms Support for Syria

A Gulf delegation, led by Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah al-Yahya and GCC Secretary-General Jassim al-Budaiwi, held talks with the head of Syria’s new administration, Ahmad al-Sharaa, Syria’s caretaker Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani, and intelligence chief Anas Khattab. According to a statement from Kuwait’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the visit was in response to recommendations by the GCC ministerial council to reaffirm Gulf countries’ support for Syria’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, as well as to express solidarity with the will of the Syrian people.

In a press conference in Damascus after the meeting, Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali al-Yahya stated that GCC countries “stand in solidarity with Syria to preserve its territorial integrity.” He reiterated the council’s commitment to supporting the Syrian people, adding, “This visit reflects our interest in Syria’s stability and that of the region.” He also emphasized that “the GCC supports lifting sanctions on Syria and views Syria’s security as integral to regional security.”

Political, economic and humanitarian support

For his part, GCC Secretary-General Jassim al-Budaiwi stated during the press conference that the visit aimed to “confirm support for Syria, show solidarity with the Syrian people, and deliver a unified message of the GCC’s stance alongside Syria.” He stressed the need to lift international sanctions on Syria, adding that Gulf countries will support Syria politically, economically, and on the humanitarian level.

Budaiwi also highlighted the importance of “respecting Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” describing Syria’s stability as a cornerstone of regional security. He reaffirmed the council’s support for a comprehensive political transition in Syria and rejected any foreign interference in the country. The GCC Secretary-General also called on Israel to immediately withdraw from Syrian territories.

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani described the visit as significant, stating, “We heard words of support from the Gulf delegation, which gives us hope for a new future.” He added, “We want to reintegrate Syria into its Arab environment and appreciate the support of Kuwait and Arab nations for the Syrian people.” Shibani reaffirmed the commitment of Syria’s new administration to “strengthening ties with Gulf countries” and said the GCC delegation was briefed on steps to rebuild Syria’s future. He urged Gulf countries to reopen their embassies in Damascus.

Shibani in Saudi Arabia

Shibani also announced on X that he has received an official invitation to visit the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, Sharaa praised Saudi Arabia’s stance on the Syrian revolution, expressing his aspiration for strategic relations with the Kingdom. In a press interview, al-Sharaa stated: “Undoubtedly, Saudi Arabia will have a significant role in Syria’s future. The developmental phase we aspire to will also see the Saudis as partners in it.”

He pointed out the “vast investment opportunities for all neighboring countries capable of executing strategic projects with substantial returns,” including Saudi Arabia. Al-Sharaa added, “Saudi Arabia seeks to establish stability in Syria. Stability in Syria directly benefits Saudi Arabia and the Gulf region as a whole.”

Saudi Arabia, along with other Gulf countries, severed diplomatic ties with the former Syrian regime and closed its embassy in February 2012 in protest of Assad’s use of force to suppress popular protests that began in 2011 and soon escalated into a devastating conflict.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.