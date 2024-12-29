The Caesar Act Prevents Economic Recovery in Syria

On December 12th, the U.S. House of Representatives approved the National Defense Authorization Act for 2025, which includes extending the sanctions imposed on Syria under the Caesar Act for an additional five years.

The law has yet to be officially enacted, as it requires the U.S. president’s signature next year. Its passage by the House does not constitute formal implementation.

The extension came three days after the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime and his escape to Moscow, although it was originally justified by his human rights violations.

Before Assad’s fall, Syrian lobbying efforts in the U.S. intensified to ensure the continuation of sanctions against the regime. However, his ousting just 11 days into the opposition factions’ Deterrence Against Aggression operation changed the dynamics. Proponents of the extension are now attempting to persuade the U.S. to lift sanctions on Syria.

The U.S., for its part, has made no promises to end the sanctions soon, a stance seen as an obstacle to Syria’s recovery. Many argue that the sanctions should be lifted with the reasons for their imposition no longer present.

Caesar Act: A Tool to Pressure the Former Regime

The Caesar Act was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives on November 15, 2016, and signed into law by former President Donald Trump on December 21, 2019.

The law mandates sanctions against anyone providing support to the Syrian regime and obliges the U.S. president to impose sanctions on Assad’s allies.

It targets individuals, companies, and countries providing military, financial, or technical support to the Syrian regime, including reconstruction aid. Russia and Iran are also subject to its provisions.

The law is named after a defector from Assad’s regime who leaked 55,000 photos of 11,000 detainees tortured to death in 2014. The FBI verified the authenticity of the images, which sparked international outrage and were presented to the U.S. Senate.

Prospects for Positive Outcomes

Mohammed Alaa Ghanem, a former member of the American Coalition for Syria, told Enab Baladi that Syrian-American lobbying groups are engaging in sensitive negotiations with the U.S. government over sanctions on Syria.

Ghanem hinted that Syrians could soon hear positive news on the matter, though he declined to share details about the negotiations or a timeline for lifting the sanctions.

Following the regime’s fall and Assad’s flight to Moscow, two U.S. lawmakers, Representatives Joe Wilson and Brendan Boyle, sent a letter to the administration urging the easing of sanctions on Syria.

The lawmakers recommended maintaining sanctions on former regime officials while suspending parts of the Caesar Act, particularly those blacklisting entire economic sectors and hindering reconstruction.

They argued for a gradual and deliberate approach to lifting sanctions and export controls on Syria.

Economic Opening Expected

Dr. Karam Shaar, director of the Syria program at the Observatory of Political and Economic Networks, stated that the likelihood of President Trump signing the Caesar Act’s extension early next year is nearly 100%.

While the U.S. president could later freeze the Caesar Act, its repeal would require congressional approval.

Shaar stressed that lifting sanctions entirely and unconditionally is an urgent necessity, as the original justifications for their imposition no longer exist.

He added that the economic situation in Syria would improve dramatically without sanctions, especially if the interim government convenes a genuine national conference and forms a representative committee to draft a modern, inclusive constitution.

Shaar emphasized that removing sanctions—even those imposed on Ahmed al-Sharaa—would pave the way for economic recovery and international support for reconstruction.

According to Shaar, lifting sanctions would lead to unprecedented economic openness, with Syria receiving international assistance from entities like the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

A report by the U.S. investigative outlet The Intercept on December 13 highlighted the challenges of rebuilding Syria from the devastation of war. The report suggested that lifting U.S. sanctions could provide Syrians with the funds needed for a stable and prosperous future.

Calls for Understanding from the U.S.

Former U.S. State Department advisor Hazem al-Ghabra agrees on the urgency of suspending or repealing the Caesar Act, which was originally targeted at the Assad regime. The new Syrian government now faces significant challenges in circumventing these sanctions.

Ghabra pointed out that the U.S. administration appears aware of the challenges these sanctions pose to Syria’s new government and is attempting to understand the situation.

He emphasized that Syria’s economic needs extend beyond aid, requiring the entry of major companies and countries to support recovery—something current sanctions hinder.

For negotiations to succeed, Ghabra believes the U.S. must clearly communicate its expectations of the new Syrian administration, while Syria must present a transparent action plan. Direct negotiations between the two sides are essential, given their existing communication channels.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.