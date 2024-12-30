Maisaa Sabreen Appointed Governor of the Central Bank of Syria

The new Syrian administration has appointed Maisaa Sabreen as the governor of the Central Bank of Syria, making her the first woman to hold this position in the country’s history. The appointment comes as the administration works to stabilize sovereign institutions and resume economic activities.

This announcement, reported by local and international media, sees Sabreen replacing Mohammad Issam Hazima, who was appointed governor of the Central Bank by ousted President Bashar al-Assad in 2021.

Prior to her new role, Sabreen served as the First Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Syria since October 2018. She was also a member of the board of directors of the Damascus Securities Exchange, representing the Central Bank, before assuming her current position, according to information published on the Central Bank’s official website.

One of the new governor’s primary priorities will be addressing the challenges faced by the Syrian pound (lira), which has suffered severe depreciation over the past 13 years. Its market value has dropped by more than 97%, declining from an average of 50 pounds per US dollar in 2010 to approximately 13,500 pounds per dollar today.

