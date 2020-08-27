Syrian, Russian Forces Killed Over 300 ISIS Terrorists in Central Syria

The Russian and Syrian army have struck back against the Islamic State following recent attacks, killing over 300 fighters and destroying hideouts reports Al-Masdar.

The Syrian and Russian armies, carried out a large-scale operation to combat the Islamic State (ISIS) between Aug. 18-24, 2020, which resulted in the killing of 327 militants.

On Tuesday, a spokesman for the Russian forces in Syria said, “The bombing by the Russian Air Force and the Syrian Air Force, as well as artillery shelling in the ‘White Desert’, resulted in the liquidation of 327 militants, the destruction of 134 shelters, 17 observation points, seven stores of ammunition and five underground warehouses for weapons and ammunition.”

The Russian and Syrian air forces launched dozens of strikes over the last few days, inflicting heavy damage to ISIS hideouts across the Badiya al-Sham region that is located between Deir ez-Zor, Homs, Suweida, and Damascus.

These Russian and Syrian strikes specifically targeted ISIS hideouts throughout the region between the cities of Palmyra (Tadmur) and Deir ez-Zor.

Elsewhere, the Russian army was filmed on Tuesday, chasing US military vehicles traveling through the Hassakeh countryside in northeastern Syria.

According to field reports from northeastern Syria, Russian army vehicles, along with one of their choppers, were seen chasing US military vehicles near the border city of al-Malikiyah in the eastern part of Hassakeh.

At least two videos of the incident were released on Wednesday, both showing the Russian army attempting to intercept the US military vehicles in the Hassakeh countryside.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.