Syria Grants Russia Lands and Marine Space Near Hemeimeem Airbase

Syria has agreed to grant Russia a plot of land and marine space in the coastal province of Lattakia to establish a health center for the Russian Army.

Russia’s Sputnik Agency quoted from a document published by the official Russian legal information portal, that, “The Syrian Arab Republic agreed to transfer a plot of land and water space in Lattakia Governorate to Russia in order to establish a medical center for the health and rehabilitation of Russian flying teams.”

The area around the site, according to the document, is eight hectares, and Russia bears the cost of building and equipping the infrastructure.

The document was signed on Jun. 21, 2020, in Damascus, and in Moscow on Jul. 30, 2020.

