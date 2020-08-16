Iraq Foils Infiltration by Dozens of Syrian Militants

31 Syrians with explosives have been arrested as they tried to cross the border from Syria into Iraq reports Asharq Al-Awsat.

Iraq’s Security Media Cell announced Friday the arrest of 31 Syrians with explosives in their possession trying to infiltrate Iraqi territories.

In a statement, the Cell said that in an ambush, the security forces stopped 31 Syrians as they tried to cross the border from al-Raqqa to Iraqi territories.

It added that security forces found explosives in their possession.

The detainees were handed over to the competent authorities for further investigation.

A security official told Asharq Al-Awsat that the operation was conducted after a tip-off that some ISIS members were planning to infiltrate the border from the area of Im Jreiss.

Al-Rafidain Operations Commander Major General Jabbar Al-Tai said Iraq is taking a series of measures to prevent the infiltration of terrorists through the border.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon said American and other NATO forces would maintain “a long-term presence” in Iraq to help fightextremists and to check Iranian influence in the country.

