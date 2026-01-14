Israel-Syria Security Agreement Stalls Over Mount Hermon and Russian Presence

Reaching a formal security agreement between Israel and Syria is currently unfeasible, according to a report by the Israeli newspaper Maariv. The deadlock stems from a firm Syrian demand for Israel to withdraw from the section of Mount Hermon it occupied over a year ago—a demand Tel Aviv has categorically rejected.

Freezing the Status Quo

Recent intensive talks in Paris involving representatives from Israel, Syria, and the United States concluded with only limited progress. While the parties reached a basic understanding on a “coordination mechanism” to prevent ground friction—with active American participation—broader diplomatic breakthroughs remain elusive.

A senior Israeli official cited in the report was blunt: “The Israeli position is clear and non-negotiable. There will be no withdrawal from Mount Hermon.” This refusal to link security arrangements to territorial concessions is the primary reason talks have not progressed beyond the technical coordination phase.

According to the official, Israel’s objective is to “freeze the status quo.” This strategy involves three pillars:

No withdrawal of Israeli forces from Mount Hermon.

No enhancement of Syrian military capabilities.

No foreign military presence that would restrict the Israeli Defense Forces’ (IDF) operational freedom.

While U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed a desire to facilitate a security agreement, the official clarified that the White House is not currently pressuring Israel to withdraw from Mount Hermon or other areas occupied following the collapse of the Assad regime. The official emphasized that Israel’s strategic security interests remain the priority, a stance the U.S. administration currently accepts.

Thwarting Russian Influence

Tel Aviv is also monitoring Damascus’s attempts to coordinate with Moscow to restore a Russian military presence, particularly in southern Syria. Israel views such a move as a direct threat to its operational freedom, fearing it would create significant tactical constraints.

The Israeli official confirmed that Tel Aviv has already thwarted initiatives to deploy Russian forces in the south. A decisive message has been delivered to Damascus, Moscow, and Washington: Israel will not permit a Russian military presence in the border region.

Despite the contraction of Russian influence following the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime on December 8, Israel believes Moscow is actively working with the new Syrian authorities to maintain and expand its foothold. From Israel’s perspective, both Damascus and Moscow see a Russian presence in the south as a strategic deterrent against Israeli maneuvers—a logic Tel Aviv firmly rejects.

Strategic Red Lines

The report further noted that Israeli officials are closely monitoring Syria’s communications with Russia and Turkey regarding arms purchases. They have relayed a message to all relevant parties that Israel will not consent to Syria possessing strategic weapons—primarily advanced air defense systems or any arms that could alter the regional balance of power—in any future security settlement.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.