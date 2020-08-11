People’s Assembly Starts Opening Session

Following recent elections for the People Assembly, the first exceptional round of the third legislative began writes SANA.

On Monday, the People’s Assembly started the opening session of its first exceptional round of the third legislative term chaired by the oldest MP, Abdulhamid Asa’ad al-Zaher, taking all the required precautionary measures to tackling the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

SANA’s reporter said that half of the People’s Assembly members will take the constitutional oath today while the second half will take the oath tomorrow.

On Jul. 21, 2020, the Higher Judicial Committee announced the results of the People’s Assembly elections for the third legislative term, which were held on Jul. 9, 2020.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.