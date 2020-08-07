Syrian Army Heavily Strikes Jihadist Forces Near Turkish Border

The Syrian army has launched an attack against jihadist near the Turkish border, striking them with artillery and missiles reports Al-Masdar.

On Thursday, the Syrian army launched a heavy bombardment of the jihadist positions near the Latatkia-Turkish border, hitting a number of sites belonging to the militant groups in the area.

According to a field report from Lattakia Governorate, the Syrian army utilized heavy artillery and missiles to strike the jihadist posts near al-Haddadeh on Thursday.

The Syrian army continued their attack by launching several missiles towards the jihadist positions in the Jabal Turkmen and Jabal al-Akrad regions of northern Lattakia.

The jihadist rebels and Turkish-backed militants responded by firing a barrage of artillery shells towards the Syrian army’s positions, hitting some sites near the town of Kinsibba.

Lattakia Governorate has recently witnessed an increase in violence, following an attempt by the jihadist rebels to attack the Hemeimeem Airbase along the coast.

Since this attempted attack on the Hemeimeem Airbase, which hosts the Russian military, the jihadist rebels have found themselves to be the recipients of daily attacks by the Syrian army, who have refused to let up.

In a related issue, the army has been rapidly increasing its presence along the southern Idleb frontlines this month, amid reports of a new offensive in the Jabal al-Zawiya region.

According to a military source in Damascus, the Syrian army has moved several units to the southern Idleb frontlines, with a large number of these troops concentrated near the town of Kafr Nabl.

The source said the new offensive will focus on the remaining territory still under the control of the jihadist rebels and Turkish-backed militants in the Jabal al-Zawiya region.

