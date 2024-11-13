Lavrentiev Comments Israeli Military Moves Towards Syria

Alexander Lavrentiev, the Russian president’s special envoy to Syria, spoke in a television interview on Russia Today about Israel’s military actions in Syria, including airstrikes and ground movements in the southern region.

Lavrentiev emphasized that Moscow strongly opposes Israeli raids targeting Syria, underscoring that “all issues can be addressed through the established communication channels between the Russian Federation’s military and Israel.”

He also pointed out that Moscow had formally protested to Israel over an airstrike in October that targeted a location near the Hemeimeem base on Syria’s Mediterranean coast.

“We consistently warn the Israeli military that these actions could have very serious consequences,” Lavrentiev explained. “President Putin confirmed in a previous press conference that an Israeli strike hit a warehouse near our air base in Hemeimeem, approximately a kilometer or a kilometer and a half from the base itself.”

Lavrentiev further noted that such actions could potentially endanger Russian personnel. “If Russian forces had been harmed, you know it would lead to negative consequences,” he said, reiterating that Russia had warned Israel to avoid strikes on Syrian territory that could escalate tensions.

Israeli Plans for the Northern Borders

In addition to discussing Israeli strikes in Syria, Lavrentiev commented on Israeli statements about securing the northern borders of the occupied Palestinian territories, stretching from the Lebanese border to the Syrian Golan.

Lavrentiev warned that if Israeli forces were to advance into Syrian territory, it would create a dangerous situation. “If this scenario occurs, the reaction will be very negative,” he stated, emphasizing that the concern is not merely about the presence of Russian forces. He explained that the Russian military police maintain a presence along the separation line in the Golan Heights, where there are seven units and eight observation points conducting regular patrols. “So far, we have not observed any actions suggesting a significant escalation,” he added.

He concluded by acknowledging Israel’s strategic insight, saying, “It’s wise to recognize that they [Israel] are very clever and will take steps to ensure their own survival.”

Recent Russian Military Activity in Quneitra

Lavrentiev also mentioned Russia’s recent establishment of an eighth observation point along the disengagement zone in the northern countryside of Quneitra. This point, located near Tal al-Ahmar, replaced the previous one in the neighboring al-Kawm area. The observation posts are part of Moscow’s ongoing monitoring efforts in the region.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.