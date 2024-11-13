Erdogan to Assad: The Real Threat Comes from Israel, Not Syrians, and You Need to Take Action

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Wednesday to reassess security threats, emphasizing that the real danger in the region comes from Israel, not from Syrians. Erdogan called on Assad to take concrete steps to stabilize Syria and prioritize regional cooperation rather than focusing on civilians and political opponents.

“Syria’s territorial integrity is not threatened by Syrians, most of whom are scattered across different countries,” Erdogan said, according to Anadolu Agency. “Assad should realize this and take the necessary steps to create a new climate in his country.”

Erdogan also warned that the Israeli threat to Syria is not a “fairy tale.” He pointed to areas along the Turkish-Syrian border, where terrorist groups operate, and emphasized that full security cannot be guaranteed without eliminating these threats and addressing the broader problem of terrorism.

Regarding his potential meeting with Assad, Erdogan expressed optimism about the possibility of holding talks to put “Syrian-Turkish relations on the right track.” He also clarified that his departure from the Arab-Islamic summit in Riyadh was for the purpose of meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, not to protest Assad’s speech.

Turkish Normalization with the Syrian Regime

Erdogan’s comments come amid growing complexity in the Syrian conflict, with various international actors pursuing their own interests. Relations between Turkey and the Syrian regime appear to be at a critical juncture, as Turkey has made several attempts in recent months to establish a dialogue with Assad’s government. This is largely driven by Turkish concerns over national security, particularly in southern Turkey and along its border with Syria.

Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler emphasized that the Syrian National Army will play a role in Syria’s future, asserting that “there will be no withdrawal of Turkish forces from Syria without clear conditions.” Guler also suggested that Turkish-Syrian reconciliation would benefit the Syrian regime, which lacks a strong popular base. “The Syrian National Army will be part of Syria’s future if one state remains,” he said.

On the potential for direct talks between Erdogan and Assad, Guler remarked that “President Erdogan is considered a world leader, and his words should be taken seriously.” He added that Assad should view the offer as an opportunity to help heal Syria and bring peace to the war-torn country.

Lavrentiev: The Reason for the Cessation of Turkish-Syrian Normalization

Russian special envoy to Syria, Alexander Lavrentiev, weighed in on the situation on Tuesday, warning about the risk of an Israeli invasion of Syria. He revealed that Turkish normalization with the Syrian regime had stalled, largely due to the ongoing Israeli military actions in the region. Lavrentiev pointed out that Israel has been consistently carrying out airstrikes on what it claims are Iranian military sites in Syria.

Russia has strongly opposed these Israeli raids, stating that they violate international law and infringe upon the sovereignty of Syria. Lavrentiev also stressed the complexity of the situation regarding Turkey’s relations with Syria, noting that while Erdogan has expressed a willingness to meet with Assad, the broader geopolitical context—particularly Israeli actions—has complicated any potential normalization efforts.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.