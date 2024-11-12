Astana Guarantor Countries Agree to Condemn the Israeli Aggression & Support Political Process in Syria

The guarantor countries of the Astana process—Iran, Russia, and Turkey—issued a joint statement following the 22nd international meeting on Syria, held in Astana (now Nur-Sultan), Kazakhstan, on November 11 and 12, 2024. The statement reaffirmed the commitment of the three countries to promote stability in Syria and the broader region, while addressing several key issues:

Condemnation of Israeli Aggression and Its Regional Consequences

The countries strongly condemned Israeli attacks on Gaza, Lebanon, and the West Bank, expressing grave concern over the escalating violence and its negative consequences for Syria. They called for an immediate and lasting ceasefire, as well as unhindered humanitarian access to those affected. They also emphasized the importance of implementing UN Security Council Resolution 1701 concerning Lebanon and criticized Israeli attacks on the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). Furthermore, the statement referenced the Syrian government’s efforts to accommodate Syrian refugees from Lebanon.

The escalation of violence in the region was noted to have a direct negative impact on the situation in Syria. The three countries called for urgent humanitarian responses to assist displaced persons who had crossed from Lebanon into Syria. They also condemned Israeli airstrikes in Syria as violations of international law and destabilizing actions.

Affirmation of Syrian Sovereignty and Support for a Political Solution

The statement reiterated the unwavering commitment of the three countries to Syria’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and unity. The guarantor states called for the resumption of the Syrian Constitutional Committee’s work, emphasizing the need for it to proceed without logistical obstacles. They reaffirmed their support for a sustainable political solution in Syria in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2254 and welcomed the role of the Constitutional Committee in facilitating this process.

Counter-Terrorism and Rejection of Separatist Agendas

The three countries reaffirmed their determination to continue combating terrorism in all its forms, condemning terrorist attacks targeting civilians and infrastructure, including the attack on the Tuşaş building in Ankara. The statement also rejected any attempts to create illegitimate or separatist entities in northeastern Syria, stressing the need for unity and territorial integrity.

Humanitarian Situation and International Assistance

The statement expressed deep concern over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Syria and called for an increase in humanitarian assistance. The countries reiterated the need for the lifting of unilateral sanctions that harm the Syrian people and urged the international community to remove barriers to aid access to ensure its equitable and unconditional distribution.

Safe Return of Refugees and Humanitarian Initiatives

The guarantor countries stressed the importance of creating the necessary conditions for the safe, voluntary return of refugees and displaced persons. They called on the international community to support these efforts in collaboration with relevant UN agencies. The statement also highlighted the importance of continuing early recovery projects and rehabilitating Syria’s basic infrastructure to support the return of displaced populations.

Release of Detainees and Confidence-Building Measures

The countries commended the working mechanism for the release of detainees and missing persons as a key confidence-building measure between the Syrian parties. They called for an expansion of this mechanism to include the delivery of bodies and the identification of missing persons, stressing that such actions would help foster trust and promote reconciliation.

