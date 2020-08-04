Prominent Leader’s Brother Assassinated in Daraa

Yet another assassination has taken place, this time killing a former member of the opposition factions, with it not known who is responsible reports Baladi News.

Unidentified gunmen assassinated a former member of the opposition factions, in the city of Tafas in the western countryside of Daraa on Sunday.

A Baladi News correspondent said that unidentified gunmen shot Mahmoud Bedoui al-Zoubi in Tafas city, west of Daraa, killing him instantly.

According to the correspondent, Zoubi was a former member of the opposition factions, and he was an integral part of the security settlement. He is also the younger brother of one of the most prominent leaders of the opposition in southern Syria, Khaldoun Bedawi al-Zoubi.

The Gathering of Ahrar Horan documented in their report, published on Saturday, that there were 30 operations and assassination attempts in Daraa during the month of July, which resulted in the killing of 29 people and wounding 23 others.

According to the report, 14 people were assassinated, including five who had been accused of cooperation with the Assad regime’s intelligence branch, 12 former members of the opposition factions, two former members of the Islamic State, and a former member of the National Liberation Front.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.