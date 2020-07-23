Hezbollah Fighter Killed in Israeli Attack on Syria

Hezbollah have mourned the death of Ali Kamal Mohsen, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike on the southern suburbs of Damascus reports Al-Masdar.

On Tuesday evening, Hezbollah mourned one of its fighters, who was killed by an airstrike launched by the Israeli Air Force in the southern suburbs of Damascus.

According to Al-Mayadeen TV, Hezbollah mourned the death of Ali Kamal Mohsen, who was killed in the Israeli raid on Tuesday evening.

Previously, the Syrian Ministry of Defense announced that seven soldiers were wounded and some material damage was caused when Israeli missiles struck southern Damascus.

A source from the Syrian military said their air defenses were able to intercept some of the Israeli missiles; however, a few managed to hit their intended targets, which caused powerful explosions in the Sahnaya suburb and its surroundings.

Due to the limited information available regarding Hezbollah’s activities in Syria, the death of their fighters is often unknown until the Lebanese organization makes a statement.

This latest Israeli attack comes just weeks after their air force used Lebanese airspace to strike several targets inside Syria.

