US Soldier Killed in Overturned Vehicle Accident in Hassakeh Countryside

The International Coalition announced that a US soldiers was killed when a vehicle he was travelling in overturned in the Hassakeh countryside writes SANA.

An American soldier was killed after a vehicle belonging to the US occupation overturned in the Tel Tamir area, northwest of Hassakeh.

Local sources said that the accident took place on Tuesday evening when a military convoy for the US occupation was passing through Hassakeh’s northwestern countryside.

In a statement, the US-led International Coalition confirmed the killing of a US soldier after a vehicle overturned on a road, while conducting a military patrol in the Hassakeh countryside.

The locals in villages and towns in Hassakeh countryside, supported by personnel from the Syrian Arab Army, have intercepted many convoys for the US occupation forces as they attempt to move in areas in the vicinity of their positions and illegitimate bases, and forced them to return to where they came from.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.