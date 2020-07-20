Ballot Boxes Open for Electors to Select Their Candidates

Elections for the the 3rd legislative term for the People’s Assembly got underway across Syria, with over 7,000 polling stations available for voters writes SANA.

On Sunday, President Bashar al-Assad and Asma al-Assad cast their votes in the People’s Assembly elections for the 3rd legislative term at the polling station in the Ministry of Presidential Affairs.

Prime Minister Hussein Arnous cast his vote in the People’s Assembly elections at the polling station in the building of the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry.

The Higher Judicial Committee for Elections on Sunday announced the opening of ballot boxes at all the polling stations for electors in the provinces to select their candidates for the 3rd legislative term of the People’s Assembly.

There were 7,277 centers for Syrians participating in this election process to select 250 parliament members out of 1,656 candidates, among them, 200 women.

In Damascus, Judge Hussam Eddin Rahmoun, Chairman of the Judicial Sub-Committee for Elections, affirmed that the polling stations whose number reached 1,089, on Sunday morning started to receive the electors to choose their candidates, indicating that all the required measures have been met to guarantee the success of the election process.

In Damascus Countryside, the number of polling centers reached 799 distributed among different areas across the province, while the number of candidates reached 151, according to Judge Hassan al-Hallaq, Chairman of the Elections Sub-Committee.

Meanwhile, in Lattakia, Judge Saleh Wahbi, Chairman of the Judicial Sub-Committee for Elections in the province, said that the ballot boxes were opened for electors at all the polling centers in the province whose number reached 913 centers while the number of the candidates reached 222.

In Homs province, Judge Mohammad Ridwan Qasabli, Chairman of the Elections Sub-Committee, said that the elections started at the polling centers in different areas across the province and the number of the centers reached 1,109 while the number of the candidates amounted to 120.

In Daraa, Chairman of the Judicial Sub-Committee for Elections, Judge Khairu Izz al-Din, indicated that polling process started at 07:00 am at 262 polling stations across the province.

In Suweida, Chairman of the Judicial Sub-Committee for Elections, Judge Counselor Ihsan Fahid, said that the ballot boxes were opened in 347 polling stations in the province.

In Deir ez-Zor, Chairman of the Judicial Sub-Committee for Elections, Judge Ziyad al-Sarheed, said that the elections started at 262 polling stations across the province.

In Hassakeh, Chairman of Judicial Sub-Committee for Elections, Judge Eli Miro, pointed out that the electoral process started in 149 polling stations in the cities of Hassakeh and Qamishli and its countryside.

In Hama, Chairman of the Judicial Sub-Committee for Elections, Judge Counselor Aziz Ibrahim, confirmed that the electoral process started in 830 polling stations across the province.

In Aleppo, Judge Amal Shusha, head of the Judicial Sub-Committee for Elections in Aleppo city, said that the electoral process started this morning in 333 stations.

She noted that ten boxes were allocated for Idleb province and three were allocated to the Raqqa province and the center of Quneitra.

All necessary measures were taken to address the coronavirus at polling stations across the country, by sterilizing the centers and emphasizing the necessity of wearing of masks and gloves and achieving distancing among the voters.

The Information Ministry assigned a center to provide free media services for local, Arab and foreign journalists to cover the elections and it has provided them with all the requirements needed by the media, including equipment, technical equipment, computers, communication and high-speed internet services, in addition to securing a live broadcast vehicle and a private studio for TV and radio interviews.

According to the General Elections Law No. 5 of 2014, the election begins at 07:00 am and closes at 07:00 pm. The Higher Elections Committee may extend the election period for a maximum of five hours at all polling stations.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.