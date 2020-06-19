Turkey and Russia Deploy Joint Patrol in Ayn al-Arab Area

Russia and Turkey have deployed another joint patrol, this time in the Ayn al-Arab area, with eight vehicles and helicopter protection reports Smart News.

On Thursday, Turkey and Russia deployed a joint patrol in the Ayn al-Arab (Kobani) area, 150 kilometers northeast of Aleppo.

Media sources from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) reported to Smart News that the Turkish Army and Russian forces deployed the patrol with a convoy of eight vehicles, accompanied by Russian helicopters.

The sources said that the patrol started from the village of Ashamah, west of Kobani, passing through six villages and towns adjacent to the Syrian-Turkish border, and then returned.

