Sharaa Reportedly Moves to Form New Syrian Government as Fahd Al-Masri Emerges as Leading Candidate for Prime Minister

Syrian Transitional President Ahmad Al-Sharaa is preparing to launch a political workshop in the coming weeks aimed at forming a new, broad-based Syrian government with expanded executive powers, a source close to the presidency told I24 News on Monday.

The initiative marks the most significant step yet in restructuring Syria’s post-conflict political landscape. According to the source, the new government will be designed to widen political participation across all components of Syrian society, with particular attention to minority representation. The cabinet will prioritize figures who enjoy both domestic credibility and international acceptability.

As part of the restructuring, the government is expected to implement a phased plan to merge several ministries to improve institutional efficiency and streamline state operations — a move aligned with Al-Sharaa’s broader vision for reorganizing state institutions during Syria’s transition.

Fahd Al-Masri Seen as Top Contender for Prime Minister

In parallel with these developments, I24 News reported that Syrian politician Fahd Al-Masri, head of the Free Syria Party, has emerged as a leading candidate for the post of Prime Minister.

A senior U.S. official confirmed to the channel that the Trump administration “appreciates Al-Masri’s support for Washington’s positions on Syria and the region,” adding that “Syria would be in a better position if Al-Masri assumed an influential role.”

The official noted that the proposed political workshop is one of several options under discussion as Washington and Damascus explore a more permanent governing structure to replace the interim transitional government.

Contacted by I24 News, Al-Masri declined to confirm or deny his potential nomination. He emphasized that “the priority must remain the stability and unity of Syria, not individual roles,” while expressing appreciation for what he described as the American position toward Syria. He reaffirmed his confidence in President Al-Sharaa’s leadership and stressed that the success of the transitional period is essential for safeguarding national interests and regional stability.

A Shift in U.S. Policy Toward the SDF

The U.S. official also shed light on Washington’s evolving stance toward the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). According to the official, the decision by U.S. Ambassador to Turkey and Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack to withdraw support from the SDF reflects a strategic shift: the belief that Syria’s Kurds should be integrated into the Damascus-led political process.

Ending the SDF’s mandate, the official said, is intended to encourage Kurdish political incorporation and accelerate the formation of a broad, inclusive government in Damascus — one that would enjoy stronger legitimacy both at home and abroad.

If realized, the formation of a new inclusive government — potentially led by a figure acceptable to both Damascus and Washington — would mark a major milestone in Syria’s post-war political evolution. It could reshape the country’s governance structure for years to come and signal a new phase of cooperation between Syria and the United States.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.