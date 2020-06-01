Silent Sunday: Suweida Protests Living and Security Conditions

Residents of Suweida have protested against living conditions in the province and the recent fires that destroyed crops and livelihoods reports Enab Baladi.

Dozens of Syrians in Suweida governorate organized a silent protest against worsening living, economic and security conditions.

On Sunday, dozens of residents gathered in front of Suweida city’s municipal building, responding to calls for a “silent Sunday” demonstration, according to local news site Suweida 24.

The protest called for, “all residents of Suweida to take part in a silent demonstration in front of the municipality building condemning poor living conditions and rising prices.”

Organizers also called for protest against the, “systematic burning and arson by hired thugs, with the aim of destroying the source of our strength.”

They also demanded an, “independent investigation to find the causes of the fires in Suweida’s fields, as well as the party behind the starvation, impoverishment and humiliation of residents, and the sale of their land,” pointing out the “total absense of state institutions.”

The call for protest came as Syrian president Bashar al-Assad on Saturday appointed Amer Ibrahim al-Ashi as Governor of Suweida, and transferred the previous governor, Hamam Sadiq Dbeyat, to the same position in Quneitra governorate.

The demonstration comes a week after a similar protest last Sunday in al-Seer Square, under the banner: “We Want to Live in Dignity.”

The goal of that week’s demonstration was to “protest economic conditions” in Syria, and “demand the state fulfills its obligations.”

Since the beginning of this year, Suweida has seen popular protests under the banner: “We Want to Live,” against current economic conditions.

On social media, videos circulated of protesters chanting also for Tartous, Hama, Homs, Daraa, Lattakia and Damascus.

The most common protest sign read “The Syrian People are One.” This was echoed many times by demonstrators.

Previously, in January, photos circulated online of writing on public walls commemorating the names of Syrian revolution martyrs, and calling for freedom for detainees and the kidnaped.

Meanwhile, residents of Suweida at that time also went out in protest against rising prices and worsening living and economic conditions, state news agency SANA reported on Jan. 15, 2020.

Fires broke out across wide swathes of farmland in southern Syria’s Suweida governorate, destroying 150,000 sq. meters of agricultural land, reaching the transport terminal of Suweida city.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.