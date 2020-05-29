Locals in Hassakeh Countryside Intercept US Armored Vehicles

A convoy of US military vehicles has been forced to turn around and return to their base by locals who threw rocks and chanted slogans writes SANA.

Locals in the villages of al-Qahira and al-Dushaisha in Tel Tamir in Hassakeh’s northern countryside on Thursday intercepted a convoy of vehicles belonging to the US occupation forces and forced the vehicles to return to the illegitimate bases they have established in the region.

SANA’s reporter in Hassakeh said that a number of the US occupation armored vehicles tried to cross the road that passes through the lands of the villages of al-Qahira and al-Dushaisha in the Tal Tamir, but the locals intercepted them and threw stones at them and chanted slogans against the occupation forces and forced them to return back to where they came from.

On May 12, 2020, a Syrian Arab Army checkpoint intercepted a US military convoy and prevented the vehicles from passing towards the village of Umm al-Khair in the countryside of Tel Tamir to the northwest of Hassakeh and forced them to return back.

Supported by the Syrian Arab Army checkpoints in Hassakeh, dozens of US convoys have been intercepted and prevented from advancing amid an increased state of anger and rejection of the presence of the occupation forces on the Syrian territories.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.